Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Escalade in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. Escalade has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.45. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Escalade will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 15,000 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,881.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

