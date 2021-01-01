Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.28.

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $21.20 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,222,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,870,000 after buying an additional 395,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,548,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,535,000 after buying an additional 397,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,917,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,294,000 after buying an additional 1,990,676 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after buying an additional 454,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 127,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.