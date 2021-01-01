Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 41.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

ETH opened at $20.21 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $506.32 million, a P/E ratio of 134.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.54%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

