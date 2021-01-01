Etherparty 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,426.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $233,483.29 and approximately $31,426.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00039720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00300604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028385 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $577.95 or 0.01962771 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.