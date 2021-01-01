Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Shares Gap Down to $4.36

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $3.85. Euro Tech shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,437 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.91% of Euro Tech worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

