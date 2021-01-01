Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVBN. TheStreet raised Evans Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of EVBN opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.21 million.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $32,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 43.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 94.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.