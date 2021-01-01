EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Up 9.1%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 310,705 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 143,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.51.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $331,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.