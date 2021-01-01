FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $368.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $368.00 price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx stock opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.36. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,997. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 207,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,039,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

