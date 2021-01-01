FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $325.00 by Berenberg Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned a $325.00 price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FDX. Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,483,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.