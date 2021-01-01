Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.22

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 351095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

FERGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

About Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.