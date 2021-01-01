Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.0558 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $41.62 million and $3.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiKi, WazirX, Korbit and Dcoin. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00041402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00301339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00011121 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BiKi, Dcoin, WazirX, Binance, Bittrex, Hotbit, HitBTC, BitMax, IDEX, Coinall, Korbit, Bitrabbit, Bitbns, MXC, BitAsset and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

