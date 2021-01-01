Financial Comparison: Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) vs. Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ)

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) and Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stein Mart has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Destination XL Group and Stein Mart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Destination XL Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,018.99%. Given Destination XL Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Stein Mart shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Destination XL Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Destination XL Group and Stein Mart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.04 -$7.80 million N/A N/A Stein Mart $1.24 billion 0.00 -$10.46 million N/A N/A

Destination XL Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stein Mart.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and Stein Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29% Stein Mart -7.65% -378.31% -8.90%

Summary

Destination XL Group beats Stein Mart on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.