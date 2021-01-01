Financial Contrast: McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) versus Trilogy Metals (NYSE:TMQ)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Trilogy Metals (NYSE:TMQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trilogy Metals has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for McEwen Mining and Trilogy Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trilogy Metals 0 1 0 0 2.00

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 187.65%. Trilogy Metals has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.00%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Trilogy Metals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McEwen Mining and Trilogy Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $117.02 million 3.44 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -5.79 Trilogy Metals N/A N/A -$27.91 million ($0.21) -9.52

Trilogy Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining. Trilogy Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McEwen Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Trilogy Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Trilogy Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Trilogy Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95% Trilogy Metals N/A 13.44% 12.61%

Summary

Trilogy Metals beats McEwen Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

