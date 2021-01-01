Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

FISI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $360.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.06 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

