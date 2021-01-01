Firo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.03 Million (XZC)

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00011273 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $37.63 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,330.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $736.83 or 0.02512151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00433985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.01178667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00574613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00228033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,381,193 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

