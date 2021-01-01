First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FAF. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in First American Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 856,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,584,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

