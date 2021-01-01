First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 6,121,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,993,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CWM LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

