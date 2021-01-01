First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Solar continues to expand manufacturing capacity, given the growing demand for solar modules. It is undergoing a strategic transition that involves replacement of its legacy manufacturing fleet with the new Series 6 module. With solid demand worldwide, First Solar is investing heftily in production ramp up of this module. It expects the Series 6 production to reach 7.3 to 7.7 GW by 2021. Going ahead, it expects to make investments of $450-$550 million during the remaining of 2020. However, in certain markets, demand for its utility-scale offerings may be affected by specific regulations or policies of governmental bodies or utility regulators. The impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have also adversely affected certain purchasers of modules and systems. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSLR. TheStreet raised First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut First Solar from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut First Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.63.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,647,357 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,213,000 after acquiring an additional 807,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $146,079,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 624,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,349,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

