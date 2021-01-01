First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.28. Approximately 486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

