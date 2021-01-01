First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.39

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and traded as low as $4.22. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 206,361 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 519.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 447,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 375,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,299,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 186,026 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 154,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 967.2% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 233,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 211,815 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares during the period.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

