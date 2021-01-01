Fivebalance Hits Market Capitalization of $18,981.94 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $18,981.94 and $145.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fivebalance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00130629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00564970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00159368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00301372 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050620 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

Fivebalance’s total supply is 752,403,354 coins and its circulating supply is 746,603,753 coins. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID.

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

Fivebalance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fivebalance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fivebalance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.