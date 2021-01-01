Flamingo (FLM) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. Flamingo has a total market cap of $18.65 million and $3.13 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00129054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00564382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00160029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00304909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00049446 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance.

Flamingo Token Trading

