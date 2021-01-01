FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 456,281 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 255,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

FPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 27,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,319.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 10,929.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 89,184 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.