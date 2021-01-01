Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.82.

FND opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 136,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,463. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,993. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,186.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

