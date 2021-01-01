Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $444.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Fluidigm by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

