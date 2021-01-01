Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.25. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $152,547,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $82,904,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,655,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,507,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $58,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

