Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FWONK. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.31. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.12 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,490,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 10,031,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 14,564.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 991,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after acquiring an additional 985,169 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,119,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,065,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

