Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $89.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortune Brands is poised to benefit from solid product portfolio and strength in its operating segments in the quarters ahead. Also, solid momentum across the company’s Fiberon business and investments in product innovation are likely to be beneficial. Further, its focus on operational efficiency and supply-chain optimization are expected to improve margins. The company’s cost-control measures are likely to help it maintain a healthy margin performance. In the past six months its shares have outperformed the industry. However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus outbreak remains concerning. Also, the company is experiencing rising cost of sales over the past few quarters. Moreover, high debt levels can be detrimental in the quarters ahead. In addition, foreign exchange headwinds might adversely impact its performance.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

