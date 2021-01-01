Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Trading Up 5.7%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) shares shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $28.91. 120,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 144,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Franchise Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Franchise Group during the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 677.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after buying an additional 817,906 shares during the last quarter.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

