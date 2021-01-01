Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Franklin have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing in one. Prudent cost-control measures and strategic moves might lend some support to the bottom line. The company’s relatively strong distribution platform gives it a better chance to extract the most from its businesses. Further, given strong liquidity profile, the company is less exposed to credit risk in case of economic downturn. Nevertheless, due to unfavorable global economic conditions, its profitability might be affected. Also, a decline in investment-management fees will likely impede AUM growth. Notably, Franklin completed Legg Mason acquisition which is likely to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2021.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BEN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.58.

NYSE BEN opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

