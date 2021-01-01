Frasers Group plc (FRAS.L) (LON:FRAS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Frasers Group plc (FRAS.L) (LON:FRAS) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 452.20 ($5.91). Approximately 167,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 512,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 459 ($6.00).

The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 454.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 363.05.

About Frasers Group plc (FRAS.L) (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

