Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading Up 5.4%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.04 and last traded at $37.29. Approximately 158,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 190,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,599.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $47,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,610 shares of company stock worth $4,414,296 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after buying an additional 1,263,778 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,362,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 851,444 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

