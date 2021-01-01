Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) to announce $56.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.34 million. Front Yard Residential reported sales of $52.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full-year sales of $221.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.06 million to $223.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $238.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.77). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.07 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RESI shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $16.20 on Friday. Front Yard Residential has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $951.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

