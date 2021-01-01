FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FSKR opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

