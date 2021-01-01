Fundamenta Price Tops $0.0788 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $68,999.60 and approximately $339,149.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00129391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00562474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00160078 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00305416 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00082578 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network.

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

