FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Sunnova Energy International Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.63). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $1,449,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 41.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $867,000.

In related news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,865.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock worth $281,051,481.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.