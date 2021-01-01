G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.85

G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.85 and traded as high as $255.30. G4S plc (GFS.L) shares last traded at $253.80, with a volume of 2,218,830 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 153.57 ($2.01).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 240.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 179.85. The firm has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28.

About G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

