GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLOG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GasLog has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.49.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. GasLog has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $353.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GasLog by 50.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of GasLog by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of GasLog by 536.4% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.