GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) Sets New 1-Year High at $999.00

GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 999 ($13.05) and last traded at GBX 964.33 ($12.60), with a volume of 11352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 927 ($12.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 871.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 772.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s previous dividend of $2.99. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

In related news, insider David John Wilson acquired 20,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.42) per share, for a total transaction of £183,356.46 ($239,556.39).

About GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

