Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $227.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. Generac has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.08.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Generac by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $2,942,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

