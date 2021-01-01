General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Trading Down 5.2%

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 695,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 210,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

About General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Operations Consulting and Products; and Capital Investments and Real Estate.The Operations Consulting and Products segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations.

