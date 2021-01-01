Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Trading Up 7%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 3,489,304 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,644,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genetic Technologies by 109.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Genetic Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

