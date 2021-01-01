Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GKOS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. Glaukos has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 99.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 7.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,930,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

