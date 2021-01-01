Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 10,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,578,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,259,716.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $807,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $703,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $594,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $424,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $459,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $567,700.00.

EXPI stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.26 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $564.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.