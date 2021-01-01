Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) stock opened at C$19.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$430.06 million and a PE ratio of 380.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.00 and a 1 year high of C$20.10.

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$14.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

