GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.29. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 57,015 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

GlobeImmune Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for GlobeImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.