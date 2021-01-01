Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to announce sales of $125.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.50 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $108.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year sales of $555.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $615.23 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $641.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of GLUU opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 300.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,936,000 after buying an additional 283,305 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

