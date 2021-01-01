GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Shares of GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.83. GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 7,764 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.61.

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

