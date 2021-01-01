Gossipcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,499.00 (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Gossipcoin has a total market cap of $42,854.20 and $4,499.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gossipcoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Gossipcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gossipcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00130562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00556742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00154203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00299312 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Gossipcoin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin.

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossipcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossipcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.