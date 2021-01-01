Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graft has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Graft has a market cap of $172,226.64 and $43.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00490619 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000854 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000852 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

